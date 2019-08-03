Home

Edwin POON

POON, Edwin. Died Thursday, August 1, 2019, after a short illness which Edwin fought bravely. Loved son of the late Phyllis and Geoffrey Poon. Loved brother to Leonard. Adored husband of Rhondda and treasured father of Robbie. No flowers please, instead donations to Cranford Hospice, Hastings can be made online at www.cranfordhospice.org.nz or can be left at the Church and will be gratefully received. Edwin's life will be celebrated with a Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, cnr Munro and Station Streets, Napier on Monday, August 5 at 10.30am. Messages to the Poon Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 3, 2019
