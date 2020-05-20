|
HARWOOD, Eileen Cecilia. Peacefully on May 16, 2020 at Hampton Court Rest Home, Taradale. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved and devoted mother and mother-in- law of Susan and Alan (deceased) (Auckland), Gary and Bev (Napier), and Lyn and Larry (Australia). Very much-loved grandmother and great grandmother of Kevin, Graeme, Tracey, Scott, Trent, Nicholas, Jacob, Ashlee, Morgan, Caitlin, Stella, Zanthe, Jessica, Jack, Avah, Phoenix and their partners. Funny, feisty and fearless. Eileen will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts. Much appreciation to the amazing staff in Ward A3 at Hawke's Bay Hospital, thanks also to the staff at Voguehaven Rest Home, and finally Hampton Court Rest Home for our mum's final days. A private cremation has taken place. Messages to the 'Harwood Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 20, 2020