Eileen Jane SMITH

Eileen Jane SMITH Notice
SMITH, Eileen Jane. Peacefully at Colwyn House, Hastings, on December 18 2019, aged 73. Much loved wife of Murray, loving Mum and mother-in- law of Warren and Rachel, Bern and Steve, Kelley and Chris. Cherished Nana to Callum, Kayla, Peyton, Brody, Ella, Greer, Myah, Kaedyn, and Tori. Adored great-Nana of Albie. Best friend of Lana. A service will be held at Stonehaven, 10 Peel Street, Waipukurau, tomorrow, Saturday December 21, at 11am followed by a private cremation. Messages may be sent to The Smith Family, C/-PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 20, 2019
