EVANS, Elaine Janet. Passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on January 8, 2020 at HB Regional Hospital after a short illness, aged 80 years. Much loved wife of the late Leo. Devoted mum of Dale and Murray Rigby, Gary, and Cheryl. Loved granma of Peter, Brendan, Brett and Anna, Adrian and Kate, Mitchell and Abby, and Damian. Great granma of Lachlan and Cormac. Loved sister of Pauline and Ian Rose and the late Beverly. A celebration of Elaine's life will be held at the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Saturday January 11 at 12.30pm followed by interment at the Wharerangi Cemetery. Tributes for Elaine can be left on our website www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted to the Evans family C/- PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 10, 2020