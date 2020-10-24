|
WAKELY, Eleanor Elizabeth Mary (Beth) (nee Johnston) Passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020 aged 91 in New Plymouth. Dearly loved wife of the late Alf. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of the late David, Jane and Grant Adlam (New Plymouth). Much loved Grandma of Sarah and Conrad Hailes, Jonathan Kelly, Felicity and Tom Bruce. Great grandma of Ryan and Mathew Hailes, and Jade Kelly and soon to be born baby Bruce. Funeral has been held. Messages to 16 Lorna St, Lynmouth New Plymouth.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 24, 2020