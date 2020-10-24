Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor WAKELY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Elizabeth Mary (nee Johnston) (Beth) WAKELY

Add a Memory
Eleanor Elizabeth Mary (nee Johnston) (Beth) WAKELY Notice
WAKELY, Eleanor Elizabeth Mary (Beth) (nee Johnston) Passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020 aged 91 in New Plymouth. Dearly loved wife of the late Alf. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of the late David, Jane and Grant Adlam (New Plymouth). Much loved Grandma of Sarah and Conrad Hailes, Jonathan Kelly, Felicity and Tom Bruce. Great grandma of Ryan and Mathew Hailes, and Jade Kelly and soon to be born baby Bruce. Funeral has been held. Messages to 16 Lorna St, Lynmouth New Plymouth.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -