|
|
GUYTON, Elinor May. Passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 28, 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved mum and mother-in-law to Noel and Robyn Butterfield. Treasured Nan and Nan Nan to all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Much loved sister to all of her brothers and sisters. We would like to thank the staff at Rahari Care Home for their care and kindness shown to Ally during her stay. Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service for Ally with details to follow. A private cremation has taken place. All messages to Noel Butterfield, c/- 41 Trafalgar Street, Dannevirke 4930. Rest in Peace
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 11, 2020