|
|
WILLS, Elizabeth Ann (Ann). Passed away peacefully. Loved wife of Graeme. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Margaret and Graeme Moorcock and David and Ngaire Wills. Much loved Nan of Nick and Haley Moorcock, Russell and Helen Moorcock, Katie Moorcock, and Mackenzie and Austin Wills. Great Nan of Isabel and Mereana Moorcock. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A celebration of Ann's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, cnr Maraekakaho & Orchard Roads, Hastings, on Thursday, November 26 at 11.00am. Messages to the Wills Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 24, 2020