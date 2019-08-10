|
WOODWARD, Elizabeth Anne (nee Will). 14.02.1931 - 07.08.2019 Passed away peacefully. Loved wife of the late Keith. Very much loved and respected Aunty Libby to Sarah, Guy and Suzie. Great-Aunt to Georgia, Monique, Sam and Rhys. Step- mother of Fleur and Lesley. A service for Elizabeth will be held, 1.00pm, Monday, August 12, 2019 at the St Andrews Anglican Church, 119 Titiraupenga St, Taupo. A special thanks to the Liston Heights staff for their wonderful care of Elizabeth. All communications c/- P.O Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 10, 2019