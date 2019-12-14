Home

CAMMOCK, Elizabeth Anne (Betty). Kelvin, Malcolm, Debbie, Neville, Trudy and Jody along with their extended families wish to sincerely thank those who expressed their love, sympathy and support at the passing of Mum. We are so grateful for the visits, flowers, food, cards, phone calls, emails, texts and attendance at the service. A very special thank you to Leah (Kelly Funeral Home) for all her support and kindness shown to us all. Also to Mary Ritchie for such beautiful flowers. As there are so many of you, please accept this as our personal acknowledgement.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 14, 2019
