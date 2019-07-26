|
|
KERR, Elizabeth Anne (Beth). On July 24, 2019, peacefully at the Kerikeri Retirement Village. Aged 82 Years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Murray. Much loved mother of Julie, Russell and Bevan. Loved grandmother of Oliver and Ella; Felix, Kaspar and Leon; and Byron. A service for Beth will be held at the Ted Robinson Memorial Chapel, Kerikeri Retirement Village at 11:00am on Monday July 29 2019 prior to private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation in memory of Beth to the Kerikeri Retirement Village would be appreciated. Scotts Funeral Services Kerikeri
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 26, 2019