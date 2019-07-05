Home

Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Elizabeth Annette. BROOKING

Elizabeth Annette. BROOKING Notice
BROOKING, Elizabeth Annette. 09.07.1954 - 30.06.2019 Peacefully at her home, Pyes Pa Tauranga. Dearly loved youngest daughter of Dudley (deceased) and Zoe Brooking. Treasured sister and sister-in-law of Steuart (Wairoa HB), Alison and Tony Thornburrow (Tauranga), Jill Brooking and John Allpress (Auckland). Loved aunt of David and Chere, Geoff and Blair, Michael and Mark and their partners. Great aunt of Dylan, Mikayla, Annabel and Liam. Our sincere thanks to Heather and her team at SILC Pyes Pa Rd, for their loving care over the past three and a half years. Thanks also to the Waipuna Hospice nurses, for their care and support. Donations to Waipuna Hospice, PO Box 16299, Bethlehem, Tauranga 3147 would be appreciated. A private service has been held. Communication to the Brooking Family, c/- PO Box 3014, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 5, 2019
