Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
06 835 7196
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Annie (Nancy) ANDERSON

Add a Memory
Elizabeth Annie (Nancy) ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON, Elizabeth Annie (Nancy). Peacefully at Atawhai on October 7, 2019. Aged 94 years. Loved daughter of the late Agnes and Peter Anderson. Much loved sister of the late Margaret, Alex, Colin and Terry. Loved by all the family in Scotland. Special friend to Raewyn. A special thank you to the staff and residents at Atawhai who have cared for and supported Nancy over many years. A service for Nancy will be held in St. Andrew's Hall, Atawhai Village, 421 Gloucester Street, Taradale on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1pm, followed by interment at Wharerangi Cemetery.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices