|
|
ANDERSON, Elizabeth Annie (Nancy). Peacefully at Atawhai on October 7, 2019. Aged 94 years. Loved daughter of the late Agnes and Peter Anderson. Much loved sister of the late Margaret, Alex, Colin and Terry. Loved by all the family in Scotland. Special friend to Raewyn. A special thank you to the staff and residents at Atawhai who have cared for and supported Nancy over many years. A service for Nancy will be held in St. Andrew's Hall, Atawhai Village, 421 Gloucester Street, Taradale on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1pm, followed by interment at Wharerangi Cemetery.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 9, 2019