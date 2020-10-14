|
BOWLEY, Elizabeth Ena (Betty). On Monday, October 12, 2020 Betty peacefully slipped away with Susan and Katy by her side, to be reunited with her beloved Ken. Betty was in her 89th year. Dearly loved and treasured Mum and Mother-in-law to Susan and Richard, Louise and Derek, the late Paul, and Susan and the late David. Loved, loving and adored Grandmother and Betty to Lya, Lance, Katy, Gemma, Laura, Rachel, Anna and David and their partners. Proud, very loving and loved Great Grandmother and Betty to Oscar, Alexis, Frankie, Logan, Giorgia and Quinn. Dearly loved Aunty Betty to all her nephews and nieces. Mum, we know you loved nothing more Than greeting us all at the door A hug and a kiss and a big bright smile Your heart was complete we could tell by a mile. Loving, caring, gentle and kind These are the memories you have left behind A mother whose love for her family shone bright And we loved you too with all our might. We will miss and love you forever. Our hearts are broken but we smile thinking of Dad, Paul and David all waiting for you with open arms. Thank you for being 'the best'. xxxxx Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Duart Rest home and hospital, for the love, care and compassion you showed to our Mum during her time with you all. A celebration of Mum and Dad's wonderful lives will be held on Saturday, October 17 at Stonehaven, 10 Peel Street, Waipukurau at 11.00am followed by refreshments. A private cremation for Mum to be held. Messages can be sent C/- Sue Byrne, 143 School Road, Clive 4102 Hawkes Bay. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 14, 2020