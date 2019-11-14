|
BOYDEN, Elizabeth Ivory (Beth). Died peacefully on November 13, 2019 aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Noel. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Jilly, Derek and Mary, Cavell and Barry, Glenda and Roger (deceased), Gavin(deceased), Monica and Clive. A proud and much loved grandmother of all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great- great- grandchild. A service to celebrate Beth's life will be held in St. John the Baptist, Anglican Church on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2.00pm. All messages to the "Boyden Family" c/- PO Box 44 Dannevirke, 4942.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 14, 2019