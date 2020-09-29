|
BIGGS, Elizabeth Karene (nee Woodfield). As a result of cancer. September 25, 2020. Aged 65 years. College Principal, Educationalist and Musician. Loved wife of Don. Treasured mother and mother-in- law of Andrew and Kristy, Elizabeth and Michael Carter. Devoted Nana of Lara and Aubrey, Evelyn (Evie) and Benjamin. A private committal and cremation is taking place this week. Because of Auckland connections with family and friends, a public celebration and thanksgiving service for Karene's life will be held in Palmerston North when Covid-19 restrictions are eased. Rosewood Funeral Home Phone 06 370 8088
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 29, 2020