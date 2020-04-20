|
LYVER, Elizabeth Katrina (Lizzie). 12.09.1941 - 15.04.2020 Daughter of the late Geoff and Lucy Field. Beloved wife of Ian and dearly loved "Ma" of Barry and Rowane, Rachel and Greg, Philip and Amanda, Nicola and Steve (Melbourne) and Catherine and Stuart (London). She was dearly loved "Nana Lizzie" to Eilish, Rian and Angus, Holly and Ben, Ariā and Nathaniel and Jack and Sam. Lizzie passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday afternoon, April 15, 2020. Special thanks to her "health team" of Dr Lisa Percy and Louise Lockwood at HHC, Caron Schollum and the Renal team at Hawkes Bay Hospital, the District Nurses, Delan and the staff at Hastings UFS and the Palliative Care team from Cranford Hospice, your care and support has made Lizzie's journey more comfortable. Due to current circumstances, a private cremation was held on Saturday, April 18. "Moe mai rā e kui Ka maumahara mātou ki a koe mō āke tonu atu."
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 20, 2020