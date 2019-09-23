|
GILMOUR, Elizabeth Mary (Betty). Of Dannevirke. Our family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our much loved Mother on Saturday September 21, 2019 at Mary Doyle Lifecare Centre, Havelock North. Aged 88 years. Loved Mum and mother-in-law of Ian and Karen, Lorraine, Judith and Rex Jensen, Glen and Kura, Carolyn, Colleen and Trent Boyden. Loved Nana to her 16 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Goddard House for the compassion and loving care they showed Mum. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donation to the Dannevirke Marion Kennedy Club, Alzheimer's NZ and these may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at St John the Baptist Anglican Church, High Street, Dannevirke on Wednesday September 25, at 1pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 23, 2019