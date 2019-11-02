|
GILMOUR, Elizabeth Mary (Betty). Betty's family wish to sincerely thank all those who have supported us in so many ways with the passing of our Mum. We are grateful for those who attended Mum's funeral, sent cards, food, flowers, texts, visited and gave donations to the Dannevirke Marion Kennedy Centre. These were a huge comfort to us all. Thank you to Tracey and Julie of Tararua Funerals for the care, help and guidance they showed us at this difficult time. To Rev. Jo Crosse for your support and comforting words. To the Te Kahu whanau for their guiding, comforting and caring way, so we could have that special time with Mum at home, it was greatly appreciated. Once again thank you to Goddard House at Mary Doyle Lifecare for the compassion, love and care you showed Mum. Please accept this as a personal thank you to you all.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 2, 2019