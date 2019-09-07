|
SCOTT, Elizabeth May (Betty nee Blennerhassett). Suddenly but peacefully at Woburn Home, Waipukurau on August 28, 2019. Loved wife of the late Bill, treasured mother and mother-in-law of Anne and Brian, Jan and Butch, Neal and Yuko, Lynette and Campbell, Sandra and the late Kevin, Sue and Mick. A loved grandmother and great-grandmother of many. Loved sister and best friend of June Shanks. A service for Betty has been held. Messages to Jan, C/O 3 Kingston Place, Waipawa. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 7, 2019