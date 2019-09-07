Home

Elizabeth May (Betty Blennerhassett) SCOTT

Elizabeth May (Betty Blennerhassett) SCOTT Notice
SCOTT, Elizabeth May (Betty nee Blennerhassett). Suddenly but peacefully at Woburn Home, Waipukurau on August 28, 2019. Loved wife of the late Bill, treasured mother and mother-in-law of Anne and Brian, Jan and Butch, Neal and Yuko, Lynette and Campbell, Sandra and the late Kevin, Sue and Mick. A loved grandmother and great-grandmother of many. Loved sister and best friend of June Shanks. A service for Betty has been held. Messages to Jan, C/O 3 Kingston Place, Waipawa. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 7, 2019
