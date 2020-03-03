|
PORTER, Elizabeth (Betty) (n?e Stansfield). 18.04.28 - 29.02.20 Dearly loved Mum of Kay, Lesley and Vikki, grandmother of 4 and great-grandmother of 5.5. Wife of the late Aln and special friend of Sheryl and Patrick Watson. Betty spent 12 happy years as part of the Waiapu House community. We are indebted to the management and staff for the care and respect accorded Mum. Thank you also to the doctors, nurses and staff of Ward 2B at Hastings Hospital for their care. 'Indomitable to the end. Fly free Mum.' Private cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at Waiapu House Chapel on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 2pm. Messages can be sent to Kay Douglas, 141 Rawhiti Road, Pukerua Bay, Porirua 5026.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 3, 2020