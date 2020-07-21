Home

Beth Shan Funeral Directors
157 Georges Drive
Napier, Hawke's Bay 4110
06-835 9925
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
157 Georges Drive
Napier, Hawke's Bay 4110
View Map
Ellen Dawn (Dawn) NORRIS

Ellen Dawn (Dawn) NORRIS Notice
NORRIS, Ellen Dawn (Dawn). Passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of Ben (Binky). Together for 71 years. Much loved Mum of Jane and Jan, Sue, Pete and Valerie, Cathy, and the late Michael. Nana to 11 grandchildren and 13 great- grandchildren. Loved sister of Joan Fox. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Dawn's life to be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Thursday, July 23 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated. Messages to the Norris Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today from July 21 to July 22, 2020
