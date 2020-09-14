|
GILLIGAN, Ellen Shona (Shona). Formerly of Marewa. On September 11, 2020, peacefully at Radius Hampton Court. Loved daughter of the late Thomas and Gloria, loved sister of the late Patricia (Pat), and Clare, loved aunty of Brendan, Darcy (Melbourne), Shane, Glenda (Perth), and Kieran McCormack, and loved great aunt and great-great aunt. Rest in peace. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 4 Munroe Street, Napier on Wednesday, September 16 at 12.05pm, thereafter to Hastings Cemetery. The rosary will be recited in the Church on Tuesday, September 15 at 6:30pm. No flowers by request. In lieu, a donation to St Vincent de Paul Society may be made at the service and would be appreciated.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 14, 2020