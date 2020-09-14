Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
06 835 7196
Rosary
Tuesday, Sep. 15, 2020
6:30 p.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
4 Munroe Street
Napier
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2020
12:00 p.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
4 Munroe Street
Napier
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen GILLIGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Shona (Shona) GILLIGAN

Add a Memory
Ellen Shona (Shona) GILLIGAN Notice
GILLIGAN, Ellen Shona (Shona). Formerly of Marewa. On September 11, 2020, peacefully at Radius Hampton Court. Loved daughter of the late Thomas and Gloria, loved sister of the late Patricia (Pat), and Clare, loved aunty of Brendan, Darcy (Melbourne), Shane, Glenda (Perth), and Kieran McCormack, and loved great aunt and great-great aunt. Rest in peace. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 4 Munroe Street, Napier on Wednesday, September 16 at 12.05pm, thereafter to Hastings Cemetery. The rosary will be recited in the Church on Tuesday, September 15 at 6:30pm. No flowers by request. In lieu, a donation to St Vincent de Paul Society may be made at the service and would be appreciated.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -