RICHARDSON, Elsie May. Very early on 26 December 2018 you quiety slipped away from all your family members at your bedside. There's not a day goes by where we don't think about you or at times shed a tear. A loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother may be gone from our presence. We as a family know you are watching over us all. We all miss you more than words can express. Love you heaps Stanley, Sharryn Turk, Colin, Gayleen, Peter, Heather, Deidre and Craig and many Grand Children......
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 26, 2019