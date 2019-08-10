Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie THOMSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie THOMSEN

Elsie THOMSEN Notice
THOMSEN, Elsie. Perhaps you sent a lovely card, or sat quietly with our tears, Perhaps you spoke kind words or it was a memory shared, Perhaps you sent flowers, or lovingly baked food, Perhaps you travelled 5 minutes or many miles, Or you were not there at all, just your thoughts were with us. Whatever you did to console our grieving hearts, we thank you so much The Family of Elsie Thomsen We were blessed to have her and we are blessed to have you
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.