THOMSEN, Elsie. Perhaps you sent a lovely card, or sat quietly with our tears, Perhaps you spoke kind words or it was a memory shared, Perhaps you sent flowers, or lovingly baked food, Perhaps you travelled 5 minutes or many miles, Or you were not there at all, just your thoughts were with us. Whatever you did to console our grieving hearts, we thank you so much The Family of Elsie Thomsen We were blessed to have her and we are blessed to have you
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 10, 2019