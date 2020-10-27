|
|
BURNS, Elva Gladys. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family in her 91st year. Adored wife of the late Hugh. Much loved and respected Mum of Yvonne, Raewyn and David, Robbie, and Garry. Fun, loving and supportive Nan and Nannypop. A celebration of Elva's life will be held in the St Andrews Hall, Atawhai Rest Home and Village, 421 Gloucester Street, Taradale on Wednesday, October 28 at 1.00pm. Messages to The Burns Family, PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 27, 2020