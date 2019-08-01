Home

Elva Margaret WEDLOCK

Elva Margaret WEDLOCK Notice
WEDLOCK, Elva Margaret. Passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019 at Duart Rest Home, Havelock North. Loved sister of May (deceased), Hazel and Allan. Respected friend and wife of the late William. Dearly loved Mum of Harold, Christine, Alena, Tom (deceased) and Venina. Precious Step- mum of Serafina. Dearly loved Nana of Stephen, Nikki, Charlotte, Natalie, Heidi, Ben, Joanna, Harley, Beau, Eli and Jasper. Great Nana of Kahn, Maddie, Dylan and Zion. Many thanks to all the staff at Duart for the wonderful love and care they gave to our Mum. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Red Cross would be appreciated. A celebration of Elva's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, cnr Maraekakaho & Orchard Roads, Hastings on Saturday, August 3 at 2.30pm. Messages to the Wedlock Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 1, 2019
