Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
15 St Joseph Street
Waipukurau
FRASER, Emily Ruth (Ruth). Died peacefully in the Hawkes Bay Hospital with her family by her side, aged 87 years young. Dearly loved by her husband Robert. Much loved mother to Brian and Carl. Adored grandma to Kerry, Kelvin, Morgan, Ethan and Nate. A service for Ruth will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 15 St Joseph Street, Waipukurau, Tuesday January 28, 2020 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 25, 2020
