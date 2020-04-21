|
OSBORNE, Enid Irene (Irene). On April 17 2020 peacefully at Woburn Home Waipukurau, in her 94th year. Much loved wife of the late Merv and dearly loved Mum, Mother-in-Law of Kathryn, Elaine (deceased) and Dave, Raewyn and John, Fiona and Richard. Loved Gran to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Our sincerest thanks to the wonderful team at Woburn Home for their care and support of Mum and to our family during this difficult time. Due to the current situation a private cremation has been held. Messages may be sent to - The Osborne Family C/- CHB Funeral Services, PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242 C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 21, 2020