ANDERSEN, Enunga (Ian Ashley). Suddenly but peacefully at his home on Friday, December 6, 2019, aged 60 years. Much loved husband of the late Kaye, loving father and father-in- law of Ben and Carman, Bayden and Shaye, and Jonty. Proud "Nunga" to Jimmy and Kipp; Phoebe, Molly and Colby. A much loved brother, brother-in- law, uncle, and friend to many. A celebration of Enunga's life will be held at CHB Municipal Theatre, Kenilworth St, Waipawa on Friday, December 13 at 1pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipukurau Fire Brigade would be appreciated. These and any messages may be left at the service or posted to C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 11, 2019