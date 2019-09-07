|
EDWARDS, Eparaima Mei (Prime). Passed away peacefully in Hawke's Bay Fallen Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Hastings surrounded by his loving whanau. Dearly loved husband of Hana (deceased). Cherished Dad of Pat and Rob, Don (deceased) and Margaret. Loved Pa of Nicolette, Rob Jnr (Moon), Julian, Adrienne, and Alexis and partners. Loved great Pa to all his great grandchildren. Loved brother to all his brothers and sisters. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Prime will lie at 8 Middleton Road, Frasertown where his funeral service will be held on Sunday September 8, 2019 at 1.00pm followed by private cremation. All messages to The Family, PO Box 55, Frasertown 4163. Pickering (Wairoa) Ltd Funeral Directors Wairoa FDANZ www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 7, 2019