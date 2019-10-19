Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eparaima EDWARDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eparaima Mei (Prime) EDWARDS

Eparaima Mei (Prime) EDWARDS Notice
EDWARDS, Eparaima Mei ( Prime). Our family would like to thank St John Ambulance Staff. Wairoa and Hawkes Bay District Hospital's Doctors, Staff, especially the Care Associates "Watchers" in Ward B2. Wairoa Healthcare Centre Doctors and Staff. Glengarry Lifecare Staff, Residents, Daycare Associates. Pickering Funeral Services Team. Everyone who supported us during and after his final days. For the messages, cards, flowers, koha, food and the work done behind the scenes. Those who came to pay respects to our treasured Pa. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement. Arohanui Whitehead and Edwards Whanau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eparaima's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.