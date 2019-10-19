|
EDWARDS, Eparaima Mei ( Prime). Our family would like to thank St John Ambulance Staff. Wairoa and Hawkes Bay District Hospital's Doctors, Staff, especially the Care Associates "Watchers" in Ward B2. Wairoa Healthcare Centre Doctors and Staff. Glengarry Lifecare Staff, Residents, Daycare Associates. Pickering Funeral Services Team. Everyone who supported us during and after his final days. For the messages, cards, flowers, koha, food and the work done behind the scenes. Those who came to pay respects to our treasured Pa. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement. Arohanui Whitehead and Edwards Whanau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 19, 2019