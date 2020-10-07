|
RICHARDSON, Eric Arthur. Passed away peacefully at Hastings Hospital with family by his side, aged 82 years. Beloved husband of 58 years to Sylvia and wonderful father to Dave, Chris and Steve. Grandfather to Noah, Molly, Neil, Matthew and Katie. Grateful thanks to all the staff at ED and ICU for the compassionate care given to Eric and the family. We will celebrate his life at the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Saturday October 10, 2020 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. Tributes may be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140. He is finally at rest after a short battle with illness, but he will be missed and cherished in all our hearts.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 7, 2020