BUTT, Eric Bruce Wilson. Returned Serviceman, No 434606 WWII. Peacefully at Taupo, July 11 2019. Aged 97 years. Beloved husband of Bett and the late Adele. Loved father of Linaire (deceased), David and Ann, Gavin and Marta. Cherished Opa of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service to celebrate his life will be held on Wednesday July 17 at 1.30pm in the Acacia Bay Community Hall, 8 Wakeman Rd, Acacia Bay, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 15, 2019
