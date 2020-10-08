|
GORDON, Eric David. Tragically passed away in a vehicle accident on Friday October 2, 2020 at the age of 36. Beloved partner of Mina. Much loved son of Ingrid and the late Stuart. Precious little brother and brother-in-law of Donald and Angela, and adored uncle of Eloise and Daniel. Loved step-son of Gillian. Eric died doing what he loved - riding his motorbike. There will forever be a six-foot seven shaped hole in our hearts. A celebration of Eric's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Monday October 12, 2020 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. Contact [email protected] to send messages to the family, and receive livestream access.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 8, 2020