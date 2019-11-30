Home

Eric Francis JONES

Eric Francis JONES Notice
JONES, Eric Francis. Passed away peacefully following a sudden accident, aged 58 years. Dearly loved brother of Alison, Gail, Colin and Diane. Much loved Uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the staff at Hawke's Bay Regional Hospital and Wellington Public Hospital Intensive Care Units. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Hawke's Bay Air Ambulance service would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A service for Eric will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Monday, December 2 at 11.00am. Messages to Eric Jones' Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 30, 2019
