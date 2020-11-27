Home

Eric George RUDD

Eric George RUDD Notice
RUDD, Eric George. Aged 78. Passed away on November 20, 2020 at Bupa Aged Care, Seaforth NSW after lengthy period of illness. Dearly Loved husband of Jenny. Much loved father and father-in-law of Tom and Gabrielle, Phillip and Anna and doting Granddad of Harry and Ayla. Second son of the late Nola and Mick Rudd. Loved Brother and brother- in-law of Bryan and Inez and the late Valerie. Loved uncle to Sharon, David, Leanne and their respective Families. Communications to the Rudd Family, C/o 17 Park Road, Greenmeadows, Napier 4112.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 27, 2020
