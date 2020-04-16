|
PRYOR, Eric James Henry (Jim). Passed away April 8, 2020 aged 90 years. Loved husband of Jean and father of Susan, Alan, Dell and Anne. Loved Pop and great grandpoppa. "At peace at last." Thanks to staff of Kamo Home and Village and Whangarei Hospital. Due to current government restrictions on gatherings, a private cremation will be held followed by a celebration of Jim's life at a later date TBA. All communications to the "Pryor" family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 16, 2020