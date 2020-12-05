|
|
BOYES, Ernest Faulkner. On Thursday, December 3, 2020, aged 89 years. The loving husband of Margie, our Ernie is survived by his five children and their spouses Craig and Isabel, Katrine and Pete, Grant and Julie, Ingrid and Pat, Scott and Nicki. Ernie was Poppa to Rae, Amy, Michael, Jessica, Carly, Sally, Kate, Thomas, Maggie, Georgia, Tyler, Nick, Sam, Matt, Olivia, Elizabeth, Lucy, Thomas and James. Ernie was a lifetime servant of the Bay as a physiotherapist, loved playing bowls and bridge, and spent many happy hours with animals incl. breeding Dobermans. We will be celebrating a life very well lived and the family welcomes all whose lives have been touched by Ernie to attend and say their farewells at the Village Baptist Church, 147 Te Aute Road, Havelock North on Monday, December 7 at 2.00pm. The service will also be live streamed at tlas.co.nz/stream for those who would like to attend remotely.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 5, 2020