Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 7, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Village Baptist Church
147 Te Aute Road
Havelock North
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest BOYES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Faulkner BOYES

Add a Memory
Ernest Faulkner BOYES Notice
BOYES, Ernest Faulkner. On Thursday, December 3, 2020, aged 89 years. The loving husband of Margie, our Ernie is survived by his five children and their spouses Craig and Isabel, Katrine and Pete, Grant and Julie, Ingrid and Pat, Scott and Nicki. Ernie was Poppa to Rae, Amy, Michael, Jessica, Carly, Sally, Kate, Thomas, Maggie, Georgia, Tyler, Nick, Sam, Matt, Olivia, Elizabeth, Lucy, Thomas and James. Ernie was a lifetime servant of the Bay as a physiotherapist, loved playing bowls and bridge, and spent many happy hours with animals incl. breeding Dobermans. We will be celebrating a life very well lived and the family welcomes all whose lives have been touched by Ernie to attend and say their farewells at the Village Baptist Church, 147 Te Aute Road, Havelock North on Monday, December 7 at 2.00pm. The service will also be live streamed at tlas.co.nz/stream for those who would like to attend remotely.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -