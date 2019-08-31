|
WHITE, Erol Douglas (Doug). On August 29, 2019, at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village, surrounded by his family, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Molly. Much loved Dad of Jennifer and Mike, Patricia and Frank, William and Caro. Loved 'Doug' to Karim, Monique, Fleur, Andre, Liam, Natasha and James. Loved Great Grandfather of 13. A celebration of Doug's life will be held at the Village Baptist Church, 147 Te Aute Rd, Havelock North, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 2pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the White family can be sent C/O PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 31, 2019