|
|
CHAMBERS, Esmae Mary. Aged 87 years, Esmae passed away peacefully at HB Regional Hospital on November 1, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lois, Graham and Chrissie (Australia), Colin, Sharon and Karl Parmenter, Rick and Claire. Loved Nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Esmae's life in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Tuesday November 5 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Chambers Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 2, 2019