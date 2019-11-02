Home

Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Esmae Mary CHAMBERS

Esmae Mary CHAMBERS Notice
CHAMBERS, Esmae Mary. Aged 87 years, Esmae passed away peacefully at HB Regional Hospital on November 1, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lois, Graham and Chrissie (Australia), Colin, Sharon and Karl Parmenter, Rick and Claire. Loved Nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Esmae's life in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Tuesday November 5 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Chambers Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 2, 2019
