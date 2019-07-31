|
|
BUTCHER, Estelle Carol (Formerly Pedersen, n?e Jeffcoat). Of Carterton, previously Putaruru and Norsewood. On July 29, 2019 peacefully at Carter Court. In her 82nd year. Loved wife of the late Bryan Butcher. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Bryce, and Greg and Annabel. Loved Nana of Izzy; Maggie and Cate. Much loved sister of Doug, Warwick, Ross, Peter, the late Rex, Barry, Selwyn, Ray, Noel, Tony, and Alison. Sister-in-law and aunty. In lieu of flowers, donations to Carter Court, 95-97 Pembroke Street, Carterton 5713 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Estelle will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 2.30pm followed by private cremation at Clareville. Messages to the Jeffcoat/Pedersen family, C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 31, 2019