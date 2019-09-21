Home

Estelle Mary (nee Burnside) (Burnie) CAVE

Estelle Mary (nee Burnside) (Burnie) CAVE Notice
CAVE, Burnie (Estelle Mary) (nee Burnside). 21.09.1931 - 19.09.2019 Passed away peacefully at home. Loving wife of the late Dick for 61 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Kay, Lloyd and Ginni, Chris and Kathy, Mick and Darlene, and Maree and Stephen. Loved Nana of her nine grandchildren and Great Nana Burnie of thirteen great- grandchildren. Loved sister of Shirley, Lindsay, Trevor and Moyna (all deceased). Donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated. In lieu of flowers, it was Burnie's wish that you plant something in your garden in memory of her. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service to celebrate Burnie's life at the Bay View Hotel, 43 Petane Road, Bay View on Thursday, September 26 at 1.30pm. Messages to the Cave Family, C/ PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 21, 2019
