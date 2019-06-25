Home

Esther TURNER Notice
TURNER, Esther. Passed away peacefully at Atawhai Retirement Village, surrounded by family on June 21, 2019. Aged 84 years. Loved wife of the late William Thomas. Loved by Judith and Lynda and their families. Loved sister of Joe and deceased siblings Jean, Jessie, Una, and Peter. Special thanks to all the staff at Atawhai for their wonderful care. A service for Esther will be held in the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10am, followed by private cremation. Messages for Esther's family can be sent to 167A Williams Street, Cambridge, 3434.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 25, 2019
