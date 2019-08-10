|
BURTON, Eunice (Fairy). Went home to her heavenly Father on August 8, 2019, aged 95, preceded by her husband William (Bill) Burton. Survived by her children, Kelvin, Meryl, and Pascall, grandchildren: Amy, Sarah, Rebecca, William, Alexandra, Lewis, Elliot, and Eva, and great- grandchildren: Elisse, Tristan and Chase. At the family's request a private burial will be held. Messages to The Burton Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 10, 2019