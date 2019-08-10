Home

Eunice (Fairy) BURTON

Eunice (Fairy) BURTON Notice
BURTON, Eunice (Fairy). Went home to her heavenly Father on August 8, 2019, aged 95, preceded by her husband William (Bill) Burton. Survived by her children, Kelvin, Meryl, and Pascall, grandchildren: Amy, Sarah, Rebecca, William, Alexandra, Lewis, Elliot, and Eva, and great- grandchildren: Elisse, Tristan and Chase. At the family's request a private burial will be held. Messages to The Burton Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 10, 2019
