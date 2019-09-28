Home

MATTSON, Eunice Evelyn. Peacefully at Annie Brydon Lifecare Hawera, on Friday September 27, 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon and her children, Christine, Janice, Suzanne, Beryl, Roseanne, Gary, and Kevin, and their families. A service to commemorate Eunice's life will be held at the Normanby Hall Ketemarae Road, on Tuesday October 1, 2019, commencing at 11am, after which the funeral will move to the Awanui Cemetery at 3pm where Eunice will be laid to rest with her husband Gordon. HARDINGS FUNERALS 2019 06 278 8633
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 28, 2019
