AH LIN, Falaniko. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the unexpected passing of the beloved husband, aka Hunny, of Evelyn Ah Lin. Adored Dad of Gladys, Franky, Yo- Arna, Gloria, Sapapalii, Stephanie and Jackie. Doting Grandfather of Toryani, Brilei and Kaizon. Dearly loved brother, Uncle, brother-in-law, special friend and work colleague of many. A family service will be held at Kings House Church, 190 Riverbend Road, Meeanee, Napier on Friday, October 25 at 6.00pm, followed by refreshments. Falaniko's final send- off will be held at Kings House Church on Saturday, October 26 at 10.00am after which he will be taken to his final resting place at Western Hills Cemetery, 73 Clyde Jeffery Drive, Poraiti, Napier. Faasilasilaga ma le faaaloalo lava Taofi le Malo. Heartfelt thanks to all family and friends for your love, respect and support. You will always be loved and remembered by us all for your sunglasses, infectious smile, dimples, humour and hardworking nature. You were a man of few words with the most giving and selfless heart. Falaniko, you will be sorely missed. Ia manuia lau malaga. Until we meet again, Rest in Love.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 24, 2019