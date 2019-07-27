Home

Fay Avelyen Mary DUNCAN

DUNCAN, Fay Avelyen Mary. Peacefully at Woburn, Waipukurau on July 21, 2019. In her 91st year. Dearly loved wife of James (Jim) (deceased) and loving mother and mother-in- law of Stephen (Masterton) and Juliet (deceased), Philippa (Sydney), and Jeremy (Sydney). Loved G-Ma of Zoe, Petra (deceased), Alexandra, Astrid, Zane and Lucy, Phyllida and Arthur. Cherished friend of Michelle Kneesch and her family. Long-time friend of Joan and Brian Barrett, and of the Mayo family. To Tracy Ivamy and the extraordinary staff at Woburn, the Duncan Family express their heartfelt gratitude not only for the exceptional care Fay received over the last year, but for the support provided to her family. At Fay's request a private service has been held. Messages to the Duncan family, C/- P. O. Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 27, 2019
