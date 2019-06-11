LAFFERTY, Fay Beverley 4.11.1941 - 11.6.2015. Dearest Fay, I do not need a special day to bring you to my mind, The days that I don't think of you are very hard to find. Each morning when I awake, I know that you are gone. And no-one knows the heartache, as I try to carry on. My heart still aches with sadness, and secret tears still flow. For what it's meant to lose you, no-one will ever know. My thoughts are always with you, your place no-one can fill. In life I loved you dearly, in death - I love you still. Eternally loved, cherished and so sadly missed. Gerald xxx. Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary