Fay Elaine . (Vercoe) MARTIN

Fay Elaine . (Vercoe) MARTIN Notice
MARTIN, Fay Elaine (nee Vercoe). 27.09.1945 - 20.10.2019 Much loved daughter of Gordon Frank Vercoe and Joy Mini Vercoe (nee Bourgeois). Devoted mother to Donna and Rochelle. Special grandmother to Daniel, Callum, Becky and Mia. Great Grandmother to the soon to arrive baby Moss. Much loved cousin and dear friend of Carol. Special thank you to all of the wonderful staff and friends of Summerset in the Orchard for their wonderful support and care. A service for Fay will be held at Crestwood Chapel on Thursday, October 24 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated. Messages to the Martin family, C/- Po Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 22, 2019
