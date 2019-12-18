|
COOPER, Fay Patricia (nee Smith) (previously Alexander). Of Kerikeri, born Napier. Loved wife of Doug (deceased). Passed away December 14, 2019 aged 91 years, Whangarei Hospital. Dearly loved Mother of David, Rachel and Philip. Mother-in-Law to Andrew and Lindsey. Treasured Nana of Natacha, Claudia, Gabrielle and Sofia. Adoring Great Grandmother to Louis. Sister of Darrell, Trevor and Peter (deceased). Daughter of Stanley and Thelma Rose. Special thanks to her wonderful carers and staff at Whangarei Hospital especially Ward 15. Service at 2pm December 19, 2019, 410b Kapiro Road, Kerikeri. Followed by private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 18, 2019